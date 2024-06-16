Major heat wave on the way for DC, Maryland, Virgina

We’re used to hot D.C. summers but officials are gearing up for a first, week-long bout with a heat wave coming to the DMV and they want you to be prepared as well.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has already declared a heat emergency for the whole of this upcoming week.

District officials make a declaration like this when there’s 95-degree heat or higher projected for four consecutive days.

Banneker Pool was packed Sunday with temps hovering around 85 degrees.

The outdoor pools don’t open during the week until next week, so FOX 5’s David Kaplan talked to some people planning on going to indoor pools to beat the heat.

"Right now, we’ve got to beat the heat with the cool water. That’s what it’s about," Octavia Smith-Roberson told FOX 5. "I am very ready. I’ve got my cooler for the children. If I don’t do Banneker, I do Takoma, don’t do Takoma we do turkey thicket."

D.C. spray parks are also open during this week and the District has also activated cooling centers. Recreation centers and senior centers will also double as cooling sites for people this week.

Officials are doing the normal heat-related reminders as well: Stay inside if you can, check on your neighbors, sunscreen, hydration, keep the pets inside.

Monica Okeh was grilling outside Sunday and has her own plan to find an indoor pool during the week or stay in her A.C.

"I have my frozen water and I have a little shade," Okeh said.

For today, being outside was toasty but comfortable, especially for Grace Hoover, who was perfectly content with reading a book while her boyfriend and roommates played tennis.

Hoover is hoping the heat is tolerable but says she'll take precautions no matter what.

"Once it hits 100 I might tap out," Hoover said. "We have lots of plans to be outside, unfortunately, so you just have to dress cool, make sure you’re drinking all the water, bring a hat, wear the sunscreen and hope for the best."

In Arlington County, the Department of Public Works announced that they’re going to be collecting trash and recycling earlier in the day to ensure their employees are out of the heat as much as possible.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS have also put out their reminders out about safety and hydrating. According to a spokesperson, they made a rescue on the billy goat trail of a hiker who was suffering from heat exhaustion.

The FOX 5 Weather Team will stay ahead to keep you informed through the heat this week. Tune in or watch on FOX Local for updates.