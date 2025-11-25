Major changes proposed for data center regulations in Prince George’s County

The Brief Prince George’s Co. paused data center projects for review. A new 462-page report proposes stricter oversight and public hearings. Recommendations include surcharges, setbacks and updated noise limits.



A new report is offering insight into the future of data centers in Prince George’s County.

Officials paused data center development in September to initiate a review. Now, a 462-page report has been released, proposing some of the most aggressive oversight recommendations to date.

View or download a copy of the Qualified Data Centers Report online

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports the study also looks at Virginia, where Loudoun and Fairfax counties require data centers to undergo a "special exemption process." That process triggers public hearings on proposals, ensuring transparency and giving residents a chance to weigh in.

Community concerns were a major reason for the review. County lawmakers want Prince George’s to remain connected to technological innovation, but residents worry about environmental impacts, traffic congestion and higher electricity bills.

The report outlines 14 recommendations, including a high-energy use surcharge on data centers, restrictions in environmentally sensitive areas, increased setbacks near residential neighborhoods and amendments to the noise ordinance regulating generator testing.

Next steps are likely to include a county hearing on the report.

READ MORE: Prince George's County releases long-awaited report on data centers in area