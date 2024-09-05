Magic Johnson joins Washington Spirit Investor Group

The Washington Spirit welcomes Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who has joined the club's investor group.

Johnson, a five-time NBA champion, will be bringing his considerable sports and business expertise to the Spirit. This all comes as the Spirit continues to expand its influence in women's professional sports. Johnson's involvement will help accelerate the club's growth both on and off the field.



"It is a great honor to welcome Earvin to the Washington Spirit today. From the basketball court to the boardroom, Earvin knows how to win, and we are delighted to count on his expertise as part of our fantastic investor group," said Michele Kang. "His commitment not only reflects the strength of our club, players, fans and brand, but also sends a powerful message about the growth and impact of women’s sports globally. Together, we look forward to taking the Washington Spirit to new heights and inspiring the next generation of young women and girls worldwide."

"I’m excited to join the Washington Spirit’s investor group at such a pivotal time in the club’s history," said Johnson. "Partnering with a visionary like Michele Kang and her team to advance the growth of the Washington Spirit and the NWSL is an incredible opportunity. I’m excited to join the team and play my part to help elevate this organization."



Johnson will also be in attendance and introduced at the upcoming Washington Spirit's home match against Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field at 12:30 p.m.