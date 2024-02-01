Former Lyft driver charged with assaulting rabbi; attack investigated as possible hate crime

A former Lyft driver accused of attacking a D.C. rabbi is behind bars in connection with the crime that is now being investigated as being potentially motivated by hate or bias.

D.C. police say 32-year-old Tireek Myrick of northwest Washington was arrested and charged with simple assault.

The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, January 28, after the driver picked up Rabbi Menachem Shemtov near the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue.

WATCH: Lyft driver assaults rabbi moments after picking him up in Dupont Circle

Investigators say that during the ride, Shemtov requested Myrick lower the volume on the radio. Police say Myrick abruptly canceled the ride, and Shemtov exited the vehicle.

Lyft driver charged with assaulting rabbi; attack investigated as possible hate crime

Shemtov told FOX 5 that Myrick suddenly pulled off the road and told him to get out of the vehicle because he didn't like his "energy."

Police say Myrick assaulted the rabbi once they were both out of the car. Video appears to show the incident unfolding.

"I did not think it would happen in our nation's capital and through an authorized rideshare of all places," Shemtov told FOX 5. "I hope that it won't happen again. This is a time when we have to be careful and look at our surroundings and make sure that no one's out to get us. Just continue being who we are and not let this intimidate us in any way and I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Officials say they are investigating the incident as being potentially motivated by hate or bias. They say that designation can be changed at any point as the investigation proceeds. Police say that a hate crime designation does not mean the case will be prosecuted as such.

Lyft says they condemn the behavior and have deactivated the driver. They also says they encouraged riders and drivers to report safety concerns.