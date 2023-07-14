Lucky Maryland man wins fifth $50K lottery prize

Luck is on his side for sure! A lucky Maryland man is picking all the right numbers after he won his fifth $50,000 lottery prize earlier this month.

The lucky 43-year-old Silver Spring resident claimed $200,000 in May after cashing four combined Pick 5 winning tickets.

His fifth winner for $50,000 was off of another Pick 5 ticket for a $1 straight bet in a July 10 drawing.

All of the winning tickets were purchased at the Hyattsville Convenience Store on University Boulevard East in Montgomery County.

The lucky man says he has no specific plans for the money and will keep playing the lottery.