Loudoun County site could host Afghan asylum seekers; DHS says no decision yet

After the Loudoun County Sheriff published a letter to residents saying thousands of Afghan asylum seekers could be coming to a conference center in Leesburg, the Department of Homeland Security now says no decision has been made on where asylum seekers will be housed.

Those who helped the American military and their families in Afghanistan go through a long process to get resettled in the United States.

There are places where they are temporarily housed in the U.S. until it’s determined where they’ll be resettled permanently.

DHS reiterates a thorough vetting process is done on all people who enter the U.S.

DHS has confirmed the National Conference Center is one of the newest locations being considered, but it’s not a done deal.

In a letter Thursday night, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman didn’t explicitly say there was a chance it might not happen. However, DHS told Chapman two weeks ago this site was being considered. Chapman’s office has indicated they believe this will happen.

Now, frustrations are growing from Chapman about the lack of communication and planning from DHS.

"We’re willing and happy to be part of a proper resettlement, we just want to make sure that we’re not missing anything here and that all of our concerns are covered," Chapman says.

Loudoun County Supervisor Phyllis Randall emphasized she’s been notified by federal authorities about the possible location, but it wasn’t finalized, saying these asylum seekers, "…were allies of the U.S. during the Afghanistan war and who have been fully vetted outside the United States before being allowed to enter the county."

Randall's office and the sheriff’s office both say the conversations about this are ongoing as they prepare for the possibility.

DHS says they too will work with local partners, wherever they may be, to make sure they’re ready whenever they do select a location.