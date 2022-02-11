Search underway for man in handcuffs who escaped police custody in Loudoun County
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A search is underway in Loudoun County for a man who escaped custody, according to police.
Officials said Millah Grant, 21, was initially taken into custody for trespassing and assault on law enforcement at a residence in the Parc Dulles apartments.
Grant fled on foot and remains handcuffed at this time, but reportedly changed clothing with assistance of a friend, according to authorities.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.