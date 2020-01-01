Loudoun County sheriff’s office looking for driver who sideswiped deputy, drove off

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is looking for a driver who reportedly sideswiped a deputy who was trying to pull him over in the Sterling area.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was using a radar and had signaled to the driver to pull over in the area of South Cottage Road and Lindsay Court around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver appeared to be slowing down, but instead sped up and struck the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was described as a black male. He was wearing a black knit cap during the incident.

The vehicle has Ohio license plates, and was described as a dark gray sedan – possibly a Honda or a Toyota.

The vehicle may have sustained damage to the bumper and the passenger side of the vehicle.

Advertisement

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (703) 777-1021.

