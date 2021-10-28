Loudoun County sheriff’s office investigating student ‘inappropriately touching’ classmates

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office is investigating a student who has been accused of "inappropriately touching" male classmates over their clothing.

The sheriff’s office began investigating at the end of the school day on Wednesday at Harmony Middle School after a school resource officer discovered that the boy had touched another student in a hallway.

Investigators say the same boy has allegedly touched other male students in a similar manner, but those incidents were not reported to law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says it is following up with parents, witnesses, and school officials.

