Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Loudoun County sheriff arrested in Leesburg home for domestic assault

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An off-duty Loudoun County Sheriff Officer was arrested and charged with domestic assault and preventing another family member from calling 911.

Police arrived to the residence of Sergeant Kumar around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of 100 Block of Alpine Drive in Leesburg.

Officials say following standard procedure, the LCSO immediately relieved Kumar of duty and placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an investigation.

Featured

Man dies at hospital after shot multiple times on street in Capitol Heights
article

Man dies at hospital after shot multiple times on street in Capitol Heights

A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times on a street in Capitol Heights.