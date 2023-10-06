Off-duty Loudoun County sheriff arrested in Leesburg home for domestic assault
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An off-duty Loudoun County Sheriff Officer was arrested and charged with domestic assault and preventing another family member from calling 911.
Police arrived to the residence of Sergeant Kumar around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the area of 100 Block of Alpine Drive in Leesburg.
Officials say following standard procedure, the LCSO immediately relieved Kumar of duty and placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings and an investigation.
Featured