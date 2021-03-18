Loudoun County Public Schools to begin 4 days a week of in-person learning starting April 20

Loudoun County Public Schools will begin offering four days of in-person instruction a week starting this spring.

Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler made the announcement Wednesday. The expanded in-person schedule will begin Tuesday, April 20.

The four-day hybrid instruction will only be offered to students currently enrolled in the hybrid model with exceptions being made only on a case-by-case basis, school officials say.

School officials also said classrooms or clusters of students could always be placed back into the distance learning models if COVID-19 transmission rates grow or if staffing needs make it necessary.

All students, staff and visitors will continue to be required to wear masks in all Loudoun County Public School facilities, including buses, officials say.

Students and staff will also continue to be required to complete the school system’s symptom tracker each day before being allowed to enter their buildings.