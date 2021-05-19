Loudoun County Public Schools plan for return to classroom, 5 days of in-person learning this fall

Loudoun County Public Schools will provide five days of in-person learning next school year.

Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler made the announcement Tuesday. "Our plan is to return students and staff to in-person instruction that will provide a robust experience in a safe learning environment," Ziegler said.

The five day a week in-classroom schedule will begin on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.

"During the height of the pandemic, distance learning provided continuity of learning for our students and safety for our community," added Ziegler. "Going forward, we will build on the success of our four-day hybrid model in which the transmission of COVID between students and staff has remained low as we return students to five days of in-person instruction each week this fall."

Ziegler said the option for distance learning will be available to families with medical concerns and that the application process will open later this month. Students who enroll in full-time distance learning will have dedicated teachers for their classes.

Ziegler also said the schools will follow updated safety guidance in place from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia Department of Education and the Governor of Virginia.