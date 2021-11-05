Loudoun County Public Schools hires law firm to conduct review of sexual misconduct incidents

Loudoun County Public Schools has hired a law firm to conduct an independent review of student sexual misconduct incidents at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools, according to a letter sent to LCPS families and staff.

Loudoun County Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler sent the letter Friday.

It comes after a Virginia teen, accused of a prior sexual assault at his previous high school in Ashburn, allegedly forced a girl into an empty classroom and groped her at a new school, according to prosecutors.

According to the Loudoun County sheriff’s office, the boy was 14 when he sexually assaulted a girl at Stone Bridge High School on May 28.

On July 8, they charged the teen with two counts of forcible sodomy.

Then, on Oct. 6 at Broad Run High School in Ashburn, the same boy, now 15, allegedly forced a victim into an empty classroom, where he touched her inappropriately.

Ziegler has previously apologized for the incidents.

"First, let me say to the families and students involved — my heart aches for you and I am sorry that we failed to provide the safe, welcoming, and affirming environment that we aspire to provide," Ziegler said at a press conference last month.

Virginia’s Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares said he intends to investigate how prosecutors and law enforcement in Loudoun County handled the sexual misconduct incidents.

His letter can be read here in full:

"In recent weeks, we have been asked many questions about our handling of allegations of student sexual misconduct at Stone Bridge and Broad Run high schools.

We believe we have followed all mandatory reporting protocols and aided law enforcement to the fullest extent allowed in all investigations regarding these matters. We acknowledge that these matters need to be fully reviewed. Consequently, and with full support of the School Board, Loudoun County Public Schools hired Blankingship & Keith, P.C. on October 28, 2021 to conduct an independent review of these incidents.

Please know that this independent review is only one step in moving forward to help heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make. Together, we believe we can make our schools a safer, more nurturing environment for every student."