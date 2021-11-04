Virginia Attorney General-elect says he will investigate Loudoun County over sex assaults

Virginia’s Attorney General-elect on Thursday held a press conference to introduce his team, and also to answer questions about his upcoming tenure as the Commonwealth’s top cop.

Jason Miyares – Virginia’s first Latino attorney general – stressed restoring public safety to the office during his campaign – and that includes Northern Virginia.

Asked if he intends to investigate how prosecutors and law enforcement in Loudoun County handled two sexual assault cases involving the same student in two schools, Miyares simply said, "yes."

Loudoun County had been a flashpoint for the culture war over schools for months before revelations that a sexual assault suspect in a case at Stone Bridge High School had been re-inserted into the district at Broad Run High School.

At the latter school, the same suspect was once again accused of sex crimes after he allegedly forced a classmate into an empty room and groped her.

The incidents enflamed tensions in the already turbulent district, prompting a parent-organized student walkout, and another rally at a board of education meeting.

