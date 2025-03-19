Loudoun County Public Schools considers how AI should be used in classrooms

The Brief Loudoun County Public Schools are considering if and how they should use Artificial intelligence in classrooms. They brought together experts and their Department of Digital Innovation to draft a policy to address AI in schools. The AI policy will also be reviewed every single year, to make sure it's keeping up with changing technology.



How should artificial intelligence be used in classrooms? That's the question Loudoun County Public Schools is asking and they want the community's input before it goes into effect.

LCPS brought together experts and their Department of Digital Innovation to draft a policy to address artificial intelligence in schools. Now, they want parents, students and staff to weigh in and make sure they're on the right track.

"We really want to come up with something that embraces it but really stick with our mission, our vision and our values on what we hold important," said LCPS spokesperson Dan Adams. "Allowing the kids to grow, allowing teachers to use it in a way that enhances education in the classroom but doesn't replace learning."

Current Policy:

The LCPS policy states only division-approved generative AI programs are allowed for students and teachers, kids can only use it with express permission from their instructors and human-based learning should remain at the forefront.

For now, the policy applies equally to all grade levels. LCPS cell phone policy varies by elementary, middle and high school.

The AI policy will also be reviewed every single year, to make sure it's keeping up with changing technology.

What they're saying:

"AI is the future so you better prepare them for it," said resident Kevin Curran. "We have to think about how to structure it so they don't abuse it and learn how to use it."

Dawn Anthony, another resident, spoke about maintaining the personal nature of teaching.

"AI is here, we can't push it away. The kids want it, they love it, they're hungry for it, so we have to find a way to control it and monitor the impact on learning, but we cant get rid of it, it's here," she said.

You can provide feedback on the policy HERE until March 28, it will eventually go to the full Board of Education for approval before it is implemented.