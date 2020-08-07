Loudoun County Public Schools announce virtual start to new school year

Loudoun County Public Schools have announced an all virtual start to the new school year.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials released plans detailing how students will work online with teachers Tuesday through Friday and also have time during the week for independent learning.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Included in the plans released are samples of a hybrid learning phase for when students are safely able to begin returning to school.

READ MORE: Loudoun County Public Schools Reopening Plan

The school system’s plan also outlines expectations for attendance, participation, grading, and the code of conduct in the virtual learning environment.

Advertisement

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic