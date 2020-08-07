Loudoun County Public Schools announce virtual start to new school year
ASHBURN, Va. - Loudoun County Public Schools have announced an all virtual start to the new school year.
Officials released plans detailing how students will work online with teachers Tuesday through Friday and also have time during the week for independent learning.
Included in the plans released are samples of a hybrid learning phase for when students are safely able to begin returning to school.
READ MORE: Loudoun County Public Schools Reopening Plan
The school system’s plan also outlines expectations for attendance, participation, grading, and the code of conduct in the virtual learning environment.
