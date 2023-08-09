Loudoun County Public School employees to receive minimum 5% pay raise under 2024 budget

Teachers in Loudoun County will be receiving a pay bump in fiscal year 2024 as part of the district’s new operating budget.

At its Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting, the Loudoun County School Board approved a $1,668,345,179 — a 6.9 percent increase over Fiscal Year 2023 — which includes increased employee compensation.

The approval came outside the traditional budget cycle due to the lack of a final state budget.

According to the school board, the budget recommendations were based on the "best information available in an uncertain fiscal climate." They say used a hybrid approach to "conservatively adjust revenues and expenditures," ensuring that employee pay increases will not be impacted.

The budget was supported by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, which provided $16.3 million in additional funding to fill gaps left at the state level.

Compensation for eligible LCPS employees will be a minimum 5% increase, with an overall average of 5.8% when combined with previously awarded step increases.

"I’m glad that the School Board has been able to make good on the significant salary increases for staff that we approved earlier this year," stated Loudoun County School Board Chair Ian Serotkin. "This demonstrates our commitment to our exemplary staff and remaining an employer of choice for our educators."

Other enhancements in this budget include:

School support advisors at all 17 LCPS high schools and The North Star School.

Additional elementary school counselors.

Additional staffing support for Title I schools.

Staffing enhancements to support English language learners.

A new math intervention pilot program.

Eliminating athletic fees for all students participating in Virginia High School League (VHSL) sports.