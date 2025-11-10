Loudoun County man known as 'sus candy guy' accused of sexually abusing a minor

article

The Brief The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor. The suspect was reportedly known as the "sus candy guy" within his community. Investigators believe there may be other victims and ask anyone with information to come forward.



A Loudoun County man, reportedly known within his neighborhood as the "sus candy guy," was arrested for sexually abusing a minor.

What we know:

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Vinod Kumar was taken into custody on Nov. 7 and charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor.

Deputies were made aware of an incident involving a juvenile in the Amberlea neighborhood of South Riding on Nov. 2. The details of this incident are not being released at this time.

Additional victims possible:

Kumar is a resident of the Amberlea neighborhood and may be referred to as the "sus candy man" or "sus candy guy" by local children.

The Sheriff’s Office says a result of the investigation, they believe there may be additional victims based on the suspect’s behavior.

Kumar is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Det. Czekaj at (703) 777-1021. You can also submit an anonymous tip to (703) 777-1919.