Loudoun County man arrested after shooting, killing father: Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old man reportedly shot and killed his father in Loudoun County Friday evening, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of Leanne Terrace in Ashburn around 6:30 p.m. where they found 50-year-old Jerome Edward Thompson dead from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation revealed that the incident was domestic-related.

The suspect, Jerome Edward Thompson Jr., was taken into custody shortly after the incident. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use or display of firearm in the commission of felony.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The LCSO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call Detective Schmidt at (703) 777-1021.