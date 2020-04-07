Loudoun County first responder tests positive for coronavirus

Officials in Loudoun County say a first responder has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first responder is a member of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System.

On Saturday, April 4 the first responder, who had transported a COVID-19 positive patient early last week, began to develop coronavirus symptoms. The person was tested and the results were returned Monday.

The person quarantined after showing symptoms and is currently recovering at home under isolation.

Officials contacted all those who were in close contact with the first responder and the patient and advised them to quarantine.