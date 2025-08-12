A look at where the National Guard has stayed during DC deployments

The Brief In early 2021, National Guard troops stationed in D.C. slept on the Capitol’s marble floors between shifts due to limited infrastructure. Troops were later moved to a nearby parking garage for rest, prompting criticism; they were then allowed back into the Capitol Visitor Center. Virginia Guard officials emphasized that while photos suggested substandard conditions, Guard members did have official lodging available.



When the National Guard is deployed to the nation’s capital, one question always follows: where will thousands of service members stay? Past missions have seen troops stationed inside some of the most secure federal buildings in Washington and, in some cases, forced to rest in a parking garage.

What we know:

The most notable example came in January 2021, following the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. In the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration, thousands of National Guard members were housed inside the Capitol complex.

With security ramped up after the U.S. Capitol breach, Guard members rested and dined between long shifts in the Capitol building itself. Images circulated of troops lying on the marble floors, using gear as makeshift bedding.

At the time, over 20,000 Guard members were expected to be deployed for inauguration duties.

Shortly after, troops were forced out of the Capitol and moved to a nearby parking garage . Reports and images showed troops sitting or lying on the concrete floor. The move drew major bipartisan criticism after images showed troops resting on the concrete floor with limited heating and few facilities.

Former Congressional representative, Madison Cawthorn, shared a social media post showing him delivering pizza and offering his office space if troops needed a place to rest.

Following the outcry, Guard members were allowed back into the Capitol complex. They were given access to the Capitol Visitor Center’s Emancipation Hall, with some also staying overnight in nearby hotels.

In response to public concern over the images, the Virginia National Guard clarified that troops were asked to move their rest area as Congress was in session. They explained that troops did "have appropriate lodging when they are off duty," and that the photos captured temporary in-shift rest situations. They also confirmed they could not accept care packages due to military regulations, despite offers from the public.

What's next:

Eyes are now on D.C. as President Donald Trump places police under federal control and deploys 800 National Guard troops amidst his concerns about crime and homelessness in the District.