Lollapalooza 2021 lineup: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus to headline Chicago music festival

The Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Miley Cyrus are among the acts that will play at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival.

The lineup for the event's 30th anniversary was released Wednesday on Lollapalooza's website. It also includes Tyler the Creator, Journey and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1, and tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said. There will be more than 165 musical performances on eight stages over four days.

"Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals.

Those attending the music festival will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have negative test results the day before entry, officials said.

"The easiest way by far, if you want to attend Lollapalooza is to get vaccinated now," said Dr. Allison Arwady, the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Organizers said they will detail the festival entry process in early July.

Lollapalooza typically welcomes 100,000 daily attendees to see more than 170 acts perform across eight stages. Officials announced in June 2020 that last year’s festival had been canceled due to concerns about coronavirus spreading among concertgoers.

Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Lollapalooza’s return was made possible by the "tremendous progress" Chicago has made in containing the spread of the coronavirus. She said daily case rates, positivity rates and other "leading metrics" are all either stable or declining.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.