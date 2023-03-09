Maryland rapper Logic recently released details about his upcoming "College Park Tour," and it appears he won't be performing for fans in his home state.

While Washington D.C.'s Echostage is one of the locations Logic plans to visit during the 23-city trek, it is somewhat strange he's decided to skip the area his album and tour are named after.

College Park is part of Logic's story. It's a city he used to perform in frequently during his early days as an up-and-coming rapper.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Logic performs at Alexandra Palace on September 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns) Expand

On "College Park," which debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart this week, Logic takes listeners back to 2011 when he was still finding his way as a local hip-hop artist in you guessed it — College Park!

"I'm beyond excited, I'm super hype," Logic says in a video promoting the tour. "We're bringing these venues down. 3-7,000 cap. It's going to be intimate. I want to sweat on each other. It's going to be a connection."

Juicy J and C. Castro are expected to join Logic on tour as he hits the road from May 25 through June 30.

Maybe, he can squeeze a show in at the Xfinity Center!

