Maryland rapper Logic drops new album 'College Park'

Logic pays homage to his home state of Maryland on his debut independent album "College Park."

The Grammy-nominated Gaithersburg rapper released the project Thursday — one day after performing his song "Lightsabers" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

As the album hit music streaming platforms, Logic shared a brief message via Instagram. "College Park out now!! Love my fans," he wrote.

"College Park" finds Logic, born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, reminiscing about his journey to stardom in Prince George's County. Throughout the 17 tracks on the album, Logic takes listeners back to 2011 when he was still finding his way as a local hip-hop artist in College Park.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper Logic performs onstage during "Vinyl Verse Summer" tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The album boasts features from Joey Bada$$, Norah Jones, Bun B, RZA, and Seth MacFarlane, among others. It's his first solo studio project as an independent artist, after parting ways with Def Jam Recordings – the label he signed to in 2013. Instead, "College Park" was released under Logic's Three Oh One Productions imprint.

It's his eighth album overall, and his latest since last year's "Vinyl Days."

