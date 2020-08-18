Locals coming to aid of Calvert County neighborhood still isolated in Isaias’ wake

Communities across the DMV are still reeling from the aftermath of Isaias – especially seven families in Calvert County that were left isolated in the wake of the storm.

Isaias washed out the only road leading to the development, leaving behind a 60-foot sinkhole.

After FOX 5’s coverage of the neighborhood’s plight, private companies jumped in to help, but the question of the sinkhole remains.

An area contractor built steps to help families safely walk up an incline, and last week a bridge was built to help people walk across the gap.

Recently, a tractor supply company provided the tools to build a pulley system across the gap, enabling families to receive supplies.

But they still need help getting the sinkhole repaired.

At this point, a fire truck can’t get to the homes.

Because it’s a private road, the county can’t legally restore the roadway, but a company called Delmarva Site Development has stepped in to help build a makeshift bridge that will enable families to get cars across.

All they need now is the permit – and while normally that process would take 90 days, the county says it will expedite the process, given the circumstances.

