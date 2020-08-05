Isaias leaves Maryland neighborhood stranded

Isaias ripped through the coastal areas of Maryland and Virginia on Tuesday – leaving wreckage in its wake.

The damage was pronounced in Southern Maryland, including Calvert County, where a handful of families in one rural community found themselves trapped.

The road that connects Huntingtown, Md to the outside world washed out during the storm on Tuesday, leaving behind a 65-foot gap on Huntingtown Creek Road.

According to resident Earle Kirkley, a culvert under the road was swept about 45 yards away to leave the gap.

Kirkley said that some of his neighbors have lived in the area since it was founded several decades ago – and they say they’ve never seen anything like this.

Approximately five families live in the neighborhood, and most of them own farm animals.

Without power to maintain their wells, they’re now worried about sustaining those animals.

Moreover, they find themselves with a potential financial crisis.

The families typically take up small collections for minor road repairs – but now they’re confronted with a construction project that could cost as much as $150,000.

Kirkley says the families there are largely self sufficient, and they’re at a loss regarding a way forward.

Luckily, Calvert County leaders have been “very responsive.”

