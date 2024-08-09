Local resident makes DMV high schools teams for EA Sports College Football 25

One local man took the new EA Sports College Football 25 and expanded it – for the DMV high school crowd.

Ron Diehl is a Montgomery County native, with two kids attending Gaithersburg High School. After surgery left him stuck at home, he decided to cure his boredom by using the game’s ‘Team Builder’ feature to create the jerseys of Maryland high schools.

"I did Salisbury University, and then I did Gaithersburg [High School] and it kind of caught on," Diehl said. "Then I did another one a

nd next thing you know, kids were like asking for their own school and it's become a cool thing."

Diehl uses photographs of the team’s helmets and jerseys and then creates a virtual version on EA Sports College Football 25 for people to download.

"[High schoolers] can actually play as themselves and their friends and their team," Diehl said.

Diehl has created over a dozen teams so far, with more high schools planned to be incorporated into the video game.

So far, there have been over 100 downloads of the high schools and 300 downloads of Salisbury University. For those interested in downloading the teams Diehl made, you can search up his EA user name, AMP_088.



