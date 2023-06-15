Local officials look to address summer crime surge already underway in DMV

With the start of summer right around the corner, officials are addressing ways to help combat summer crime surges nationally and across the DMV.

Communities across the nation are reporting an increase in crime, as Attorney General Merrick Garland reported Wednesday that the DEA's "Operation Overdrive" is responsible for the seizure of more than 13 million deadly doses of fentanyl and 1,300 illegal guns, along with more than 1,700 arrests over the past two years.

Law enforcement and U.S. Attorneys met at the Justice Department on Tuesday to discuss potential strategies to help address crime as communities nationwide brace for a surge in criminal activity this summer.

Within the DMV, Fairfax County's summer crime initiative will include an increase in police patrols, community engagement, and creating ways to work with businesses on a long-term solution plan. Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced the Safe Summer Initiative in Maryland Thursday morning which will take an "all-above approach."

Moore says,"An all-of-the-above approach to improving public safety in Maryland requires preventing crime, holding criminals accountable, and addressing the root causes of crime."

D.C. Mayor Bowser announced the city's summer crime initiative which will include police using data to map out four targeted areas in each district where there will be a higher police presence. Police will then evaluate the patrolling strategy, spending roughly 90 days in the selected targeted areas.

The Bowser administration will be asking D.C. residents to share what they think are priorities for the next D.C. Chief of Police during a Thursday evening virtual town hall.