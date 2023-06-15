Expand / Collapse search

Bowser to hear from residents on priorities for next DC Chief of Police

Mayor Bowser to host virtual townhall tonight

Mayor Muriel Bowser is holding a teletownhall Thursday night to ask D.C. residents what they think the top issues and priorities should be for the District's next Chief of Police.

WASHINGTON - The Bowser Administration is holding a virtual townhall Thursday evening to hear from D.C. residents what they think the priorities should be for the next D.C. Chief of Police. 

Following the retirement of Chief Robert Contee, earlier this month Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the opening of a survey for residents to share their input on what the next Chief of Police should focus on. 

The teletownhall will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. It will be entirely virtual – you can join by calling in at (844) 881-1314, and it will be streamed live on Channel 16 (DCN), Bowser's Facebook and Twitter pages, and at mayor.dc.gov/live

To register and get more information, click HERE.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III is retiring, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser who chose him to lead the force almost two years ago.