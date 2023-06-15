Bowser to hear from residents on priorities for next DC Chief of Police

The Bowser Administration is holding a virtual townhall Thursday evening to hear from D.C. residents what they think the priorities should be for the next D.C. Chief of Police.

Following the retirement of Chief Robert Contee, earlier this month Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the opening of a survey for residents to share their input on what the next Chief of Police should focus on.

The teletownhall will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. It will be entirely virtual – you can join by calling in at (844) 881-1314, and it will be streamed live on Channel 16 (DCN), Bowser's Facebook and Twitter pages, and at mayor.dc.gov/live.

