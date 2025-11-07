Local baker offers free birthday cakes to furloughed federal workers

Thursday marked the 37th day of the government shutdown. It’s now the longest shutdown in American history and lawmakers remain locked in a stalemate.

As it drags on, SNAP benefits are in limbo, food banks are flooded and furloughed federal workers still have no income, putting pressure on families across the DMV.

Now, one local baker is trying to help out in a very sweet way.

Local perspective:

The government shutdown is such an inherently political issue that it can become easy to forget there are real people impacted by it every single day.

In Silver Spring, one woman is trying her best to help them all.

Chanise Ray is not a federal employee. She's a baker, but was formerly furloughed and raised by a single mom who often struggled.

"You don't know when your next paycheck is coming, you don't know if you're going to be able to keep your job," Ray told FOX 5. "I can really relate to a lot of people right now."

So as the shutdown dragged on, Ray thought of ways to help. She got online and offered free birthday cakes to furloughed feds in the DMV.

"When money is tight, you’ve got to sacrifice, and a birthday cake is the last thing people are thinking of," Ray said.

Overwhelming response:

She knew there was need, but said she was stunned by how many of her neighbors asked for help.

"Over 400 people," Ray said. "Yeah over 400 people."

She said the calls have mostly come from furloughed moms.

"They've reached out to me saying, ‘I don't know when my next paycheck will come up and my kids birthday is next week. I thought I'd be able to do that, but, unfortunately, cake isn't in the budget this month," Ray said.

Ray showed FOX 5 one cake she made for a 9-year-old girl.

"She likes Hello Kitty and her mom was basically telling me it's been really hard on her. She's been without pay almost three weeks now. not being able to supply her daughter with a birthday cake," said Ray.

Her hope:

While she knows her cakes can't fix everything, especially with no end to the shutdown in sight, she hopes they make the people she gifts them to feel special and supported.

"I hope people will take away that there are still good people in the world. It doesn't matter what side you come from – what political side. We’re all human and all need love," Ray said.

Ray adds that she works out of her kitchen and doesn't have any employees but other bakers in the community have offered to help her.

She says some people on social media have even reached out to offer to donate money to sponsor cakes.