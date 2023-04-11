Loaded gun found in Spotsylvania woman’s purse at Reagan National Airport

Transportation Security Administration officials say they found a loaded gun inside a Spotsylvania woman's purse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Monday.

TSA officers spotted the weapon as the woman entered the security checkpoint. The firearm was discovered inside a zippered pouch inside her purse.

The weapon was confiscated, and the woman was cited on a weapons charge. She told officials she carries the gun for protection and forgot that she had it with her.

In addition to the citation, she faces a $15,000 fine.

TSA

Last year, the TSA said 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case.

Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website.