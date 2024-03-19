Loaded 9mm gun seized from carry-on bag at Ronald Reagan Airport
WASHINGTON - A North Carolina man was stopped by TSA from carrying his loaded handgun onto a flight.
TSA officials at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stopped a man on Monday, March 18, with a 9mm gun that was loaded with six bullets. The gun was detected in a carry-on bag belonging to the man.
Officials say the gun was detected as the man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA to take a closer look inside the carry-on bag. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the individual on a weapons charge. TSA does not confiscate firearms, law enforcement does.
Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and the man now faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.