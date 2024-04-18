Near miss at DCA, FAA to investigate

Two planes nearly collided at Reagan National Airport Thursday morning.

A Boston-bound JetBlue plane and an Orlando-bound Southwest Airlines plane nearly collided on Runway 4 at DCA around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday.

"An air traffic controller instructed Southwest Airlines Flight 2937 to cross Runway 4 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport while JetBlue Flight 1554 was starting its takeoff roll on the same runway," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration say they will be investigating the incident.

The JetBlue flight ended up delayed on its trip to Boston, taking off at 1:30 p.m., hours after its scheduled departure time of 7:35 a.m.

The Southwest Airlines flight took off on time.