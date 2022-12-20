Llama found running on highway in Fairfax County

article

Are you missing a llama?

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county.

The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.

If you know the owners of this llama or have any information, please contact the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.