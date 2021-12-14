Two zebras on the loose for months in Prince George's County returned to herd

Two zebras that have been roaming Prince George's County since August after escaping from a farm were returned to the herd, according to animal services officials.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notified ASFAC on Monday that the zebras had returned to the herd last week. Neither the USDA nor ASFAC was involved in the direct capture of the zebras.

Three zebras initially broke free from a farm in Prince George's County back in August. One was found dead in an illegal snare in October.

An Upper Marlboro man, Theodore McKenzie, told FOX 5 around the same time that the two remaining zebras who escaped are currently being cared for and monitored on private property.

Prince George’s County prosecutors say Jerry Lee Holly of Upper Marlboro who owns the zebras has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Holly is being accused of inflicting unnecessary suffering or pain on a zebra. The charges allege that he didn't provide the zebras with nutritious food in sufficient quantity and that he didn't give them proper shelter.

The zebras have captured the imagination of people throughout the D.C. region and beyond for the past few months as video surfaced showing them in the woods in Upper Marlboro and crossing a roadway.