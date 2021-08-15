Lightning strikes Washington Monument in electric video

The National Mall was lit overnight.

Electrifying video on a visitor's phone captured the moment lightning struck the country's most recognizable obelisk: The Washington Monument.

The split-second light show capped a turbulent night of storms that flooded parts of the District and surrounding areas, including Alexandria.

There are more storms in the forecast Sunday night.

Direct Lightning strikes like the one captured by Travis Nix are rare but it does happen. The Washington monument has two lightning rods installed on the columns to protect the building

