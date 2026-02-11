Sephora shoplifter arrested for 8 thefts at Virginia store in just 2 months: police

article

The Brief A Virginia man was arrested for stealing from a local Sephora eight different times. Police say he stole perfume and beauty products each time. He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.



A local Sephora was the scene of eight thefts over the course of two months, and police say the man responsible is now in custody.

What we know:

Police were called when a suspect was seen stealing merchandise from a Sephora on 11960 Market Street in Reston last month.

He left the store before officers arrived, but was later taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jose Gomez Carranza, was then linked to seven prior thefts at the same store, beginning in December 2025.

Perfumes and beauty products were stolen during each incident, but police did not report how much the stolen items were worth.

What's next:

Carranza was charged with eight counts of petit larceny, and is being held on a $5,000 bond.