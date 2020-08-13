Lightning ignited Vienna church fire, investigators say

Fairfax County fire investigators say they’ve identified lightning striking a skylight as the cause of a fire at a church in the town of Vienna early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the church on Country Club Drive around 6:14 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke issuing from the roof, but they were able to enter the church to gain control over the fire.

No one was inside when the fire broke out, and no one was injured.

A passerby smelled smoke and called it in.

The damage is estimated at $55,000.

