Lightning detection sirens to be tested near Arlington schools this Friday

People near a handful of Northern Virginia schools will hear new sirens being tested on Friday.

The technology – which sounds a little like an airhorn – is being set up to detect lightning.

"It’s a lightning detection siren system," explained David Morrison, the emergency operations manager for the Arlington County Department of Public Safety Communications & Emergency Management.

It’s all part of a pilot program taking place near three Arlington high school fields, at Wakefield, Yorktown, and Washington-Liberty.

Officials said when there’s lightning within 10 miles, people near the field will hear a 15-second one-horn blast, and they’ll see a flashing strobe light. That means seeking indoor shelter immediately.

Then, when it’s safe to go back outside, there will be a three-horn blast that lasts three seconds.

"Oftentimes coaches will mistake what they think is lightning, and this system just takes out the human error," Morrison said.

The siren tests will take place Friday afternoon, with Wakefield’s scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Washington-Liberty’s at 4:00 p.m., and Yorktown’s at 4:30 p.m. Morrison said the technology will be used all school year, after which officials will evaluate whether they want to keep it.

"Did this work? Do we think it is value-added? Do the coaches like it or is it something that they will hold in disdain by the end of the year? We’ll find out," Morrison laughed.

If the program does stick around, it will be part of a seven-year agreement that would cost $5,897 annually with a one-time setup fee, Morrison said.