Expand / Collapse search

Lidl Bethesda: New store opening Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

By
Updated  July 29, 2025 12:39pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Lidl Bethesda: New store opening Wednesday

Lidl Bethesda: New store opening Wednesday

Lidl is opening a new store Wednesday in Montgomery County. The store along Old Georgetown Road in downtown Bethesda is located where a former Safeway had operated for years.

BETHESDA, Md. - Lidl is opening a new store on Wednesday in Montgomery County.

The Brief

    • Lidl opens new Bethesda store Wednesday morning.
    • Ribbon cutting set for 7:40 a.m. at former Safeway site.
    • Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The store along Old Georgetown Road in downtown Bethesda is located where a former Safeway had operated for years. 

The grocery chain still expanding in the U.S. with nearly 200 locations.

Here's what you need to know about the opening:

When: Wednesday, July 30

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m.

Where: 7625 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, Maryland, 20814

Bethesda store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More info online.

READ MORE: Lidl to open new store in Bethesda

The Source: Information in this article comes from LIDL US.   

NewsBethesdaMontgomery CountyBusiness