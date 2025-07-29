Lidl Bethesda: New store opening Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

Lidl is opening a new store on Wednesday in Montgomery County.

The store along Old Georgetown Road in downtown Bethesda is located where a former Safeway had operated for years.

The grocery chain still expanding in the U.S. with nearly 200 locations.

Here's what you need to know about the opening:

When: Wednesday, July 30

The official ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m.

Where: 7625 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, Maryland, 20814

Bethesda store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More info online.

