Lidl Bethesda: New store opening Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.
BETHESDA, Md. - Lidl is opening a new store on Wednesday in Montgomery County.
The store along Old Georgetown Road in downtown Bethesda is located where a former Safeway had operated for years.
The grocery chain still expanding in the U.S. with nearly 200 locations.
Here's what you need to know about the opening:
When: Wednesday, July 30
The official ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m.
Where: 7625 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, Maryland, 20814
Bethesda store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. More info online.
The Source: Information in this article comes from LIDL US.