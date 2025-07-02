Lidl to open new store in Bethesda

The Brief Lidl’s newest store opens Wednesday, July 30 at 7625 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. Doors open at 8 a.m. daily, with a ribbon-cutting celebration starting at 7:40 a.m. Expect imported goods, local bakery specials, and fresh finds at affordable prices.



On July 30, Lidl is officially opening its newest store in the heart of Bethesda. The international supermarket chain will open its doors at 7625 Old Georgetown Road, offering a fresh take on everyday shopping.

What we know:

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m., where the store will welcome customers with fresh coffee and their famous 49-cent croissants—buttery, flaky, and imported straight from Europe.

Inside, the store layout is refreshingly simple, offering a streamlined shopping experience full of standout finds. "From imported cheeses to fresh meats and seafood, you’ll get to experience the quality we’re famous for in Europe — without using your passport," the brand says.

Between the MyLidl app’s exclusive deals and Midl of Lidl aisle’s weekly surprise drops, Lidl emphasizes its commitment to delivering unique options and unbeatable savings to communities.

Lidl’s favorites you’ll want in your cart:

The Famous 49-Cent Croissant Lidl’s beloved croissants are flown in from Europe and baked fresh in-store all day, every day.

Banana Nut Muffins & Cinnamon Raisin NY Bagels Kicking off Lidl’s new Special Guest Bakery program, where the store introduces one new baked good each month, these two treats bring warmth, texture, and just the right amount of nostalgia.

Parmigiano Reggiano & Thin-Sliced Prosciutto Straight from Italy, these Lidl Preferred Selection staples are ideal for elevated snacking, charcuterie boards, or your next pasta night.

The new Lidl in Bethesda marks another step in the brand’s growing footprint across the region, bringing international staples, private-label favorites, and fresh daily offerings to one of Montgomery County’s busiest corridors.