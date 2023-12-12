Expand / Collapse search

Lexus dealership employee carjacked during test drive in Silver Spring

By
Published 
Updated 12:39PM
News
FOX 5 DC

An employee at a car dealership in Silver Spring is recovering after a test drive gone wrong. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the story.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - An employee of a D.C. area Lexus dealership is recovering after she was carjacked during a test drive.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone says a spokesperson for DARCARS Lexus of Silver Spring confirmed that the carjacking happened Monday around 4:45 p.m. after a man came in and asked to drive a pre-owned black Audi Q8 SUV.

Stone says the two were about a mile away on Broadbirch Drive when the man allegedly pushed the woman from the vehicle and sped off.

The dealership spokesperson says the employee was shaken up and recovering at home.

Montgomery County Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 301-279-8000.

