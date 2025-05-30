Lengthy police response time under investigation following Maryland dog attack

The Brief Police investigate after officers took nearly 90 minutes to respond to a dog attack. Victim and her dog injured, neighbor steps in. Response time under review, raising concerns.



Prince George’s County Police are investigating why it took officers nearly 90 minutes to respond to a dog attack earlier this week.

Police response under review

What we know:

The victim, a woman who asked not to be identified, said she was visiting her new home in District Heights last weekend when the attack occurred. The woman was near her vehicle with her 11-month-old rescue dog when the attack happened.

Authorities confirm that a 911 call reporting the attack was placed at 9:54 a.m., but officers did not arrive until 11:17 a.m. That response time is under review, officials said.

Victim and dog injured

The woman credits her neighbor with running to help and taking her to get urgent care. She suffered severe injuries to her fingers, while her dog sustained multiple bite and puncture wounds.

Officials have not yet provided an explanation for the delay, but the incident has raised concerns about emergency response times in the area.

