Legacy on Ice to honor DC plane crash victims

Legacy on Ice, a live figure-skating tribute, will be honoring the D.C. plane crash victims this weekend at Capital One Arena.

FOX 5 D.C.'s Annie Mae and Steve Chenevey sat down with Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton and two-time World Medalist Michael Weiss to discuss the event.

When is Legacy on Ice?

What we know:

The event will be taking place at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. on Sunday, March 2.

Some of U.S. Figure Skating's biggest stars will be joining our area's young skaters on the ice for a benefit program to help those connected to the deadly mid-air collision that killed 67 people outside of Reagan National Airport in January. Many of those victims from the crash came from the U.S. Figure Skating community.

Monumental Sports is behind this benefit event. Their spokesperson tells FOX 5 that tickets for "Legacy on Ice" are on sale now. Those wanting to help can donate separately. Proceeds will be collected and distributed to the U.S. Figure Skating Foundation, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s "DCA Together Relief Fund," and the DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

To purchase tickets: ticketmaster.com/event/15006243861411A3

To donate: Donation - Legacy on Ice – Monumental Foundation