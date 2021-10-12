Leesburg Town Council approves COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all town employees
LEESBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The Leesburg Town Council has approved a vaccine requirement for all town employees, a controversial decision that could cost the town some members of its police force.
Employees can apply for a religious or medical exemption, and if they get it, they will submit to weekly testing.
Several councilmembers and police officers publicly spoke against the mandate.
At least seven Leesburg police officers said they would quit rather than get the vaccine.