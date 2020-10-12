Leesburg police looking for suspect who broke into woman’s house, sexually assaulted her

Leesburg police are looking for a man who broke into a woman’s home after midnight, exposed himself, and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators responded to the home in the 400 block of Evans Ridge Terrace, Northeast around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim told police that she woke up with a man standing over her and that he exposed himself before touching her.

After the victim ordered the man to leave, he ran off.

Police are looking for a white or Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s who is clean shaven with medium length, curly dark hair. He may be wearing a red-t-shirt.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (703) 771-4500.

