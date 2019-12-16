Ashburn Elite Track Club trainer inappropriately touched underage athlete, cornered her in a bathroom, police say

A physical trainer in Loudoun County is facing a number of charges after he allegedly groped a teenager multiple times during an Ashburn Elite Track Club training session at the Old Glory Gym.

Arnold Thomas, 54, of Leesburg has been charged with sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child, and abduction.

According to charging documents, Thomas touched the child a number of times in "weird ways," including making direct contact with her buttocks.

Investigators believe he used exercises as a ruse to place himself in intimate contact with the victim.

In addition, he allegedly cornered her in a bathroom and compelled her to remove items of clothing.

Thomas has been jailed without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 7 – and was reported to the authorities on Dec. 9.

The sheriff’s office is trying to determine whether or not Thomas had inappropriate contact with any other underage victims while working as a trainer.

If you have any information that might help the sheriff’s office in its investigation, call (703) 777-1021.

