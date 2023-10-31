Leesburg man facing several charges after leading police on multi-county chase in stolen car

A Leesburg man is in custody after he fled the scene of an alleged attempted abduction and led officers on a multi-county chase in a stolen car, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says.

The incident began at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday when a caller reported what they believed was an abduction in progress in Ashburn.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they found 44-year-old Joseph C. Daniel driving a black Hummer that had been reported stolen from Chantilly back in March of this year. Daniel took off going north on the Loudoun County Parkway and deputies followed.

Daniel refused to stop after the deputies tried to pull him over and continued into Fairfax County, where officers with the Fairfax County Police Department and troopers with the Virginia State Police joined in the pursuit.

Daniel drove onto I-495 North passing Tysons Boulevard. Then, around 2:45 p.m., he stopped at Chain Bridge Road and Flint Hill Road, got out of the vehicle and attempted to carjack another driver before being tackled and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the chase but Daniel hit multiple cars throughout.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it is continuing to investigate the initial abduction call, and only says Daniel and the victim in that incident knew each other. They say multiple charges are pending related to the pursuit.

Daniel had open warrants out of Loudoun County for two counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license and three counts of probation violation.

In addition to those charges, the Fairfax County Police Department has charged him with robbery – carjacking, felony disregard police command to stop, felony hit and run, driving without an operator’s license and reckless driving.

Daniel is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.