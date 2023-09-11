Leesburg man charged in child pornography investigation

Authorities say a Leesburg man was charged in a child pornography investigation.

Investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip that led them to 33-year-old Christopher Collins.

Officials say Collins was in possession of sexually explicit material involving a child.

He was taken into custody without incident on September 7 at his home in the 600 block of Constellation Square SE. A search warrant was executed at the residence.

He remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

The investigation is continuing.