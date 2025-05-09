Lawsuit filed against propane company involved in deadly 2024 Sterling home explosion

The Brief A lawsuit has been filed against Southern States, the propane company involved in a deadly 2024 home explosion in Sterling, Va. The suit alleges negligence and gross negligence, arguing that the company knew about the dangerous condition of the propane tank that caused the explosion. The home explosion killed firefighter Trevor Brown, injured 13 others and leveled the home.



A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed following the devastating propane explosion that killed a firefighter and injured a dozen others when a home was blasted apart in Sterling last February.

The family of the late firefighter, Trevor Brown, and others who were injured in the explosion are suing Southern States energy company and two of its employees.

The suit alleges negligence and gross negligence, arguing that the company knew about the dangerous condition of the propane tank that caused the explosion and failed to act.

The backstory:

Three years ago, Southern States refilled the tank at the home at 347 Silver Ridge Drive without addressing critical noted safety issues. The lawsuit says this decision put everyone in harm's way.

In February 2024, the homeowner called up Southern States, saying they smelled gas. The company reportedly told the homeowner not to call the fire department because it was not an emergency.

"What’s even more egregious is my client, who is a volunteer firefighter, is on a speakerphone with the manager from Southern States and telling him this is an emergency and there’s an argument back saying it’s not. That’s not just egregious. It’s simply crazy," said Demetry Pikrallidas, Attorney at Pikrallidas & Probasco.

Regardless, around 7:30 p.m. officials received a 911 call about the smell of gas outside the house.

Loudoun County firefighters responded to the reported gas leak at the residence. Investigators later determined an underground propane tank was leaking, prompting firefighters to request a hazardous materials team and evacuate the home’s occupants.

Less than an hour after the 911 call was placed, around 8:25 p.m., units reported a "catastrophic explosion" with multiple firefighters inside the home. The structure was fully leveled, trapping several firefighters and sending debris flying.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit alleges Southern States did not follow proper safety procedures, including failing to train employees adequately, allowing the propane to leak unchecked into the surrounding area.

They are seeking millions of dollars in damages for wrongful death, physical injuries, and emotional suffering.

"It’s just a shocking, shocking case," Pikrallidas said. "When you don’t alert people, it’s almost like ignoring what you know is wrong. And when you tag a tank and you take it out of commission, you should have proper documentation and when your callback to service that tank, there ought to be one million red flags."

What's next:

There is also a criminal investigation separate from what was filed on Friday.

The location of the home is being turned into a memorial for the firefighter that lost his life. They plan to put a rock and plaque here and build a nature park.

FOX 5 is told the land was just cleared just a few days ago and the landscaping will start soon.

